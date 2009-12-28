Zirbel announces positive for DHEA

Tom Zirbel (Bissell Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tom Zirbel has announced he tested positive in an anti-doping test conducted by the United States Anti Doping Association (USADA) following the US Pro time trial championships on August 29, 2009. The A-sample returned positive for an endogenous steroid Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). Zirbel awaits the response of the B sample.

"I want to inform the cycling community that an 'A' sample of mine from a urine test conducted by USADA on Aug. 29, 2009 after the US Pro TT has tested positive for exogenous DHEA,” Zirbel said. “I have not yet received notification from USADA on the findings of the 'B' sample, but I expect to receive word any day now.”

Zirbel, 30, was contracted with the US-based Bissell Pro Cycling team between 2007-09. He is widely recognized for his strength in the individual time trial having placed inside the top ten in three editions of the Tour of California individual time trial along with two second place finishes in the US Pro Time Trial Championships in 2008 and 2009.

“The US Pro TT was a major objective of mine this season, but I would never compromise my integrity for any bike race,” Zirbel said. “At this point, I don't know how this happened but regardless of the outcome of my 'B' sample I intend to find out with the help of a few accomplished scientists and doctors who have selflessly helped me since I first was notified of the 'A' findings.”

“With that in mind, I refuse to speculate about how this happened until we have solid scientific evidence. I hate that this situation could and will probably bring more negative attention to our sport, but I am confident that we will find answers and I will be cleared of any wrongdoing. In the meantime, I ask for your understanding and respect while I fight for my career and reputation during this personal matter.

Zirbel was the winner of the 2009 National Race Calendar (NRC).

