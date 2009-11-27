Ziliute retirement not decided

Diana Ziliute (Safi) takes a corner as the bunch chases the American escapee, Alison Starnes. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Despite reports to the contrary on Wednesday, Lithuanian Diana Ziliute had not yet made a decision on when she will terminate her professional racing career, and she appears ready to race again next season.

"Contrary to what has been written, Diana Ziliute, has not yet decided when she will withdraw from racing. In fact, she has applied for membership to the Lithuanian Cycling Federation for the 2010 season," read a statement from the Safi-Pasta Zara women's cycling team.

The 33-year-old had been reported to be switching from the role of racer to director sportif within the ranks of Safi-Pasta Zara, a team with which she has spent her entire career.

A prolific sprinter, Ziliute's palmares include stage victories at the Tour of the Ardeche, Giro della Toscana and La Route de France, as well as the Lithuanian road and individual time trial titles. She has also claimed multiple stage wins at the women's Tours of France and Italy, the Grande Boucle Féminine and Giro d'Italia Femminile.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.