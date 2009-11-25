Ziliute closes illustrious career

Image 1 of 2 Diana Ziliute (Pasta Zara) (Image credit: Jluc Lamaère) Image 2 of 2 Diana Ziliute has announced her retirement (Image credit: Diana Ziliute)

Lithuania's Diana Ziliute has called to a close her illustrious six-year professional career after she announced her retirement today in Italy.

A prolific sprinter, Ziliute's palmares includes stage victories at the Tour of the Ardeche, Giro della Toscana and La Route de France, as well as the Lithuanian road and individual time trial titles. She has also claimed multiple stage wins at the women's Tours of France and Italy, the Grande Boucle Féminine and Giro d'Italia Femminile.

Her final season included the overall titles at the Trophée d'Or Féminin and Giro della Toscana Int. Femminile, and culminated with a fifth place finish at the World Championship road race in Mendrisio, Switzerland.

The 33-year-old will now turn her attention to the role of sports director with Italy's Safi-Pasta Zara, the squad with which Ziliute spent her entire racing career.

Ziliute's career will be honoured in a ceremony at the Madonna di Ghisallo near Bellagio, Italy, Sunday.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed



The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.