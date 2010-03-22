Xacobeo Galicia ready for 2010 ProTour debut

One of the Xacobeo Galicia riders a bit out of his element in the Netherlands. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

As the ProTour moves back to Spain today with the start of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Spanish Professional Continental outfit Xacobeo Galicia is ready to makes its 2010 debut in the series.

Related Articles Xacobeo prepare for Catalunya on pilgrimage trail

Having ridden the Volta ao Algarve and the Clasica de Almeria, team captain Ezequiel Mosquera says that although he's anticipating the event it probably doesn't suit his strengths.

"My intention is to test [myself] in the Volta a Catalunya but this year the race route is not exactly one I favour," said Mosquera.

"There are no summit finishes and the climbs are second and third category, although there is one of first category [climb] on the second day of racing, so I think it is a race more suited route to other riders. Anyway, it's clear that I won't waste any opportunities that come my way," he added.

The team performed admirably in both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España last season, securing the teams classification in the latter race and helping Mosquera to fifth overall in Madrid.

The squad, lead by experienced manager Alvaro Pino, will be aiming for a similar storyline this season, with this week's event in the Catalunya region an important stepping stone to another ride in this year's Giro.

It will then head to the Vuelta al País Vasco and the Vuelta a Castilla y León, which will likely see the team line up against the likes of Lance Armstrong and 2009 Tour de France champion Alberto Contador.

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya starts today in Lloret de Mar with a 3.6-kilometer prologue.

Xacobeo Galicia for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya: Ezequiel Mosquera, Gustavo C. Veloso, Delio Fernandez, Serafin Martinez, Gonzalo Rabuñal, Marcos Garcia, Rodrigo Garcia and Jose Antonio de Segovia.