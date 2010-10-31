Wyman on form for new home race

Helen Wyman (Kona), Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) and Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) has been racking up a series of good results this week, and is on track to tackle Monday's Koppenbergcross near her adopted home town of Oudenaarde, Belgium.

Husband Stefan Wyman explained to Cyclingnews that a lot has changed compared to last year. "Since six weeks we moved to a new house in Oudenaarde and now we're training with Ronny Couliez. Not a single training day has been the same and also the courses are more challenging," Stefan Wyman said.

The famous Koppenberg, wich is only a stone's throw away from Oudenaarde, hosts one of the most spectacular races of the season on Monday afternoon.

"For me it has become a home race so I would be delighted to finish on the podium once again," Helen Wyman told Cyclingnews. To achieve that goal she will have to perform better during the first part of the race which wasn't the case in Zonhoven.

"Yeah, that's true," Wyman said. "We're racing a lot these days which makes me a bit tired and then I'm not so fast at the start. It boosts my morale for the coming races that I improved as the race went on, especially when knowing this was a real hard 'cross course," Wyman said.

The quadruple British champion will be aiming for podium results in the Koppenbergcross on Monday and the European Championships in Frankfurt, Germany next week.