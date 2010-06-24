Wrolich blames internal politics for lack of Tour place

Image 1 of 3 Peter Wrolich traveled for 16 hours by train to make it in time to the start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 2 of 3 Peter Wrolich and Milram at the presentation. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 More bad luck for Austria's Peter Wrolich (Team Milram) (Image credit: João Dias)

Peter Wrolich has blamed “internal politics” for the fact that he was not named on Team Milram's Tour de France squad. However, the Austrian said that he had not anticipated riding the race and was not particularly disappointed.

“I have expected that for a long time, so it isn't a big surprise,” he told the Austrian website LaOla1.at. “I am totally satisfied with the situation and will now ride the Österreich Rundfahrt.”

As to why he was not named, Wrolich explained, “Not only do athletic grounds play a role, but also internal politics. Apparently it doesn't please certain people that I ride for Milram.”

He did not name names, but noted that he has a good relationship with team manager Gerry van Gerwen. “He is a good manager, who knows how to lead a team.”

Wrolich described his relationship with Sport Director Ralf Grabsch as “correct”.



Grabsch denied Wrolich's claims, saying “it was definitely for sporting reasons.” He said that the Austrian had an excellent early part of the season, but that in the recent Tour de Suisse, “I had expected more. Plus he now has health problems.”



Looking to the Tour, Wrolich said the team's biggest problem would be “the support for (sprinter) Gerald Ciolek. It was that way last year, too.” He looks to his fellow Austrian Thomas Rohregger to do well in his first Tour de France. “It is known that he does well in the high mountains, so I figure he will ride a very strong Tour.”



Wrolich's contract with the German ProTour team ends this year, as does the team's contract with its name sponsor. As for his future, the 36-year-old said, “There are discussions in various directions, more exactly, there are three possibilities. One of them is the continuation of my career.” He expects that “at the latest the end of July, start of August, everything will be clear.”