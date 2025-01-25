Wout van Aert admits 'stupid mistake' takes him out of much-hyped World Cup contest versus Van der Poel

By
published

Belgian completes cyclocross season with 'bigger goals on the road arrive very quickly'

Wout van Aert earns second place at Saturday&#039;s UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Maasmechelen
Wout van Aert earns second place at Saturday's UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Maasmechelen (Image credit: LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) reflected on a ‘stupid mistake’ Saturday in Maasmechelen, one that proved costly in allowing rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to cruise away for a fourth World Cup victory of the season. 

The much-awaited battle between the rivals developed early on the Belgium course as Van Aert moved his way to the front following a first lap collision with a course marking wooden pole. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider looked strong as he rode back through the field and took the lead from Van der Poel.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.