Wout van Aert admits 'stupid mistake' takes him out of much-hyped World Cup contest versus Van der Poel

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) reflected on a ‘stupid mistake’ Saturday in Maasmechelen, one that proved costly in allowing rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to cruise away for a fourth World Cup victory of the season.

The much-awaited battle between the rivals developed early on the Belgium course as Van Aert moved his way to the front following a first lap collision with a course marking wooden pole. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider looked strong as he rode back through the field and took the lead from Van der Poel.

However, on a slippery descent, the Belgian crashed and Van der Poel took the opportunity to attack.

“I was eager to come forward quickly, because I was never in the race last week in Benidorm because of that bad starting position," Van Aert said.

“I was really trying to get to the front as soon as possible. When I started the attack in the second lap I made a stupid mistake."

Despite still suffering from the effects of a broken rib, the reigning World Champion pulled out his advantage for the victory, by 1 minute and 14 seconds.

After having to battle from a slow start to finish fourth in Benidorm last weekend Van Aert said he was eager to rejoin the front group early at Maasmechelen.

“I think it's a shame, because Mathieu actually rode very far away from me. But I would have preferred to have fought for a while. I had the feeling that I was in it, so after that it was difficult.

“Without that mistake, I would have been closer. I wouldn't say I could have won, as I finished a minute behind. I was able to ride a nice race afterwards. It was indeed difficult today, for example, that off-camber," Van Aert admitted.

Maasmechelen was the final cyclocross race of the season for Van Aert, starting his campaign late after recovering from a serious knee injury he sustained at last year’s Vuelta a España. He has ridden five races, taking two wins and finishing in the top four on each occasion.

“It has been a short winter,” said Van Aert. “It’s not the ['cross] season I was hoping for but given the injury that I finished the last road season with it was good to minimise the races.

“The races I did I could fully enjoy and get good results. I look back with a good feeling. I have always enjoyed it [cyclocross] very much. Every time I get back on the field and I meet all my competitors, I would prefer to ride much more."

Next he prepares for a busy road campaign, including both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France . The Belgian head to a final pre-season training camp before making his 2025 debut on February 17 at Clásica Jaén.

“My goals are now also on the road. Now I have to use my mind because those bigger goals on the road arrive very quickly.”

Fans flocked to Maasmechelen to witness a race duel between Van Aert and Van der Poel, which was dubbed the ‘unofficial World Championship’.

"It's been hyped enormously. I got up at eight o'clock this morning and it was a headline on the news. That's special," Van Aert told Sporza ahead of the race.

When asked if it was 'the unofficial World Championship', he added: "It's absolutely not that, it's a regular cyclocross.”

Despite still suffering effects from a broken rib, Van der Poel looks set to defend his Cyclocross World title next weekend in Liévin.

“The rib was OK. I still felt it, maybe it is good as I didn’t think so much about my legs," Van der Poel said. "I really enjoyed this race. It was really nice, especially with the crowds. It was a real cyclocross today.”