Worlds: Scott Davies holds his own in U23 time trial

Scott Davies (Great Britain) en route to 10th in the U23 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Scott Davies (Great Britain) claimed a creditable tenth place in the men's U23 time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, finishing 1:43 down on winner Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) but within 30 seconds of third place.

Davies, who has been linked to WorldTour teams for 2018, started strongly but on the rolling terrain, he was unable to make an impression on Bjerg's time. The Dane finished over a minute clear of the rest, while Davies, Britain's only starter in the event, consistently held his tenth spot for most of the 37.2km test in and around Bergen.

"That was tough. It was one of those circuits where you couldn't really find a rhythm and you were either just under or just over your threshold," he told Cyclingnews at the finish.

"I'm sure that everyone else has said the same but that climb was pretty tough as well. Regardless of whether you held back or not, that was a real kick in the teeth.

"That's all I had on the day and it's far better than I've shown in the past. It was nice to show what I am capable of. Out of all the last four years, this one was probably the most suited to me. It's the same for everyone though, and you've just got to do your best."

Davies has enjoyed a strong campaign on the road in 2017. He finished fourth overall in the tough Giro Cyclistico d'Italia in June before winning the British national U23 title by 49 seconds. Another top 10 placing in the overall standings followed at the Tour Alsace.

The time trial result for Davies was his best at Worlds since he finished seventh in the road race as a junior in 2013, and comes in his final year before graduating to the elites. Davies next outing will come in the U23 road race later in the week.

"We'll have to see what the team plan is but regardless we all want to do the jersey proud. Whether it's me or one of the other five lads we'll just give it our all," he told Cyclingnews.

"The last few Worlds I've not really been on it, whether it's been down to fatigue or whatever. You name it but GB provide a huge network of support so, from that point of view, there's nothing left to chance. We've got a lot of recourse and I feel very lucky to be British in that sense."

Davies' future team will be announced in the near future.