World Championships: Q and A with Rasmus Quaade

Image 1 of 5 Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy) riders to silver Image 3 of 5 Rasmus Quaade of Cult Energy Pro Cycling - Gold medal for Christopher Juul Jensen of Tinkoff Saxo and bronze for Bronze for Mads Wurtz Schmidt Image 4 of 5 Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 The best mustache in the business Rasmus Quaade (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Danish rider Rasmus Qaade is a promising young talent who is just about to complete his first season as a professional. The Cult Energy rider will be one of the outside contenders for the individual time trial at the World Championships next week, after finishing 12th in last year’s event.

Quuade is already out in Richmond preparing for the event but Cyclingnews grabbed a quick word with the 25-year-old at his final preparation event, the Tour of Britain.

Cyclingnews: How was the Tour of Britain?

Rasmus Quaade: It’s been really nice. It’s a nice race and I’m in pretty good condition so that makes it a little bit more fun.

CN: Did you have a goal in mind or was it all about the World Championships?

RQ: It was more about the World Championships, at first, because I wanted to use this race for training. But it went really well so I got a free role to see what I could do. It was the first time that I’ve finished a race uphill, which is not like a mountain. I got a free role to see what I can do, so that makes it really fun for me.

CN: What makes the Tour of Britain good training for the World Championships?

RQ: It’s tough but you are not too tired after the race. It’s nice with good long stages and without the really hard climbs. We get a lot of speed so we come out in really good condition.

CN: How are you feeling form-wise?

RQ: I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling better and better every day. My season has been a little hard but now it’s going in the right direction so I think that I will be good at the World Championships.

CN: Last year you had a mishap in your time trial [he crashed on the first corner –ed], but you finished fairly well, how confident are you going into this year’s event?

RQ: I don’t feel as strong as last year but I think it will be good. Last year I was really strong and I crashed, which wasn’t good. This year I’m not at the same level but I’m feeling pretty good at the moment. I hope for a top 10.

CN: How do you feel the course suits you?

RQ: I haven’t seen it yet because it’s in the USA. I can’t change anything about it, I just have to do the perfect time trial and that’s all I can do.

CN: This year had been your first as a professional, what are your thoughts when you look back on it?

RQ: It has been really different because the races are longer and the riders are better so I have done a lot in the gruppetto but now at the end of the season I have grown more used to the longer distances and the races, so it’s better. Next year I hope that I can stay in Cult and that I can do better.

CN: The team looked like they were going to fold at the end of the season, it must be a relief that they are continuing.

RQ: Yeah a little bit, but not that much. I have just been concentrating on my own work and doing what I can on the bike and trying not to think about the situation.

CN: You’re obviously a strong time triallist, what sort of rider do you hope to be going into the future?

RQ: I still want to continue with really good time trials because I am near the top of the best riders but after that I also want to do short stage races, especially if they have a time trial, because I can go all the way to the top if I just improve a little bit in those stage races.

