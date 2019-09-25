World Championships: Dygert Owen, Van Vleuten, Dennis and Evenepoel – Podcast

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello, Floyds of Leadville and Wattbike, we hear from Chloe Dygert Owen after she put in a stunning performance, demolishing the Dutch pair of Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten to win the women’s elite time trial world title in Yorkshire.

The American covered the 30.4km course in a time of 42.11and put 1:32 into Van der Breggen and 1:52 into Van Vleuten. We hear from both Dygert Owen and Van Vleuten on their performances.

We also head to press conferences ahead of Wednesday’s elite men's time trial to talk to defending champion Rohan Dennis and Remco Evenepoel, and we preview a number of other favourites for the 54km test.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.



