Woods to lead EF Education First-Drapac at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) was second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Joe Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

EF Education First-Drapac announced Tuesday their roster that will compete in the upcoming Giro d'Italia set to start in Jerusalem with a 9.7km time trial on May 4. Canadian Michael Woods will lead the eight-man team that includes a handful of climbers, a few rouleurs, and a sprinter, according to a press release on the team's website.

"My big goal for this Giro is to get a stage win," Woods said. "I haven't won a WorldTour race yet, and with 21 stages on tap, I'm hoping I can win one of them."

The team noted that the squad for this year's Giro d'Italia is made for the mountains but deep enough to contest an array of stages, from lumpy profiles to sprint finishes.

Woods placed seventh overall at the Vuelta a España last year and recently placed second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. "The Giro is going to be another step in Mike's career. After a difficult start for him this season, I think he arrives in Israel exactly as we wanted. If he enjoys every day, if he continues to feel like he is living his dream, I believe this next month will be a really successful one," said the team's director Juanma Garate.

In the mountains, Woods will have support from Nathan Brown and Hugh Carthy. "My goal is to support the team's goals in helping Mike achieve a high position on the general classification. I'd like to play an important role for him in the high mountains and show what I'm capable on over the steepest terrain. If I get the opportunity to have my own success on individual stages, I will take it and race aggressively," Carthy said.

Brown, who is starting his third Giro d'Italia, said that he would like to help Woods finish strong. "My personal ambitions center around helping Woods however I can. He's riding super well, and I would love to help him get a result. If the team gives me the opportunity to get into a break or two, I would love to win a stage."

Sacha Modolo will lead the team in the sprints and flatter stages. While the others are helping Woods in the mountains, Tom Van Asbroack, Mitch Docker and Tom Scully will help the Italian in the stage sprints.

"My ambition is simple. I want to win a stage," Modolo said.

The last rider on the team, Joe Dombrowski, placed third in a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2016 and is aiming to finally win a stage. He will no doubt play a role in helping Woods, but will also have a wildcard role in the mountains.

"Nothing is too set in stone," he said. "Normally I come good in the third week. Winning a big mountain stage would be great."

The team's director Fabrizio Guidi said, "Joe is an athlete who adapts extraordinarily to the 'Alpi' difficulties. He won the Baby Giro, and we are convinced we will see him with the best riders on the most difficult mountain days."

EF Education First-Drapac roster for Giro d'Italia: Riders: Nate Brown, Hugh Carthy Mitch Docker, Joe Dombrowski, Sacha Modolo, Tom Scully, Mike Woods and Tom Van Asbroeck.