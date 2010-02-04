Women's-only mountain bike race comes to Colorado

Image 1 of 2 Sarka Ruzickova of Team YetiBeti (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography) Image 2 of 2 Team YetiBeti races at round four of the Mountain States Cup Wildflower Rush cross country. (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography)

Lakewood, Colorado, will host what is claimed to be the first women's-only mountain bike race this summer. The Beti Bike Bash will be run by Team Yeti Beti at Bear Creek Park, 15 miles west of Denver on June 12.

"Chris Conroy, the president of Yeti, pretty much told us to make it happen. We've wanted to do this since we started the team in 2007 but didn't have the resources to do it until now," said Amy Thomas of Team Yeti Beti. "The Beti Bike Bash is something that the team supports 100 percent as a way of giving back to our sport."

Citing other successful women's-only events in triathlon and running, it seemed logical to the team to host such an event. "Mountain bike races are intimidating for beginner women for several reasons," said Sarah Rawley, Bigfoot Productions public relations.

Hosted by Yeti Beti host with the support of Yeti Cycles and Bigfoot Productions, the event will offer women several races for all ages and abilities. The five-mile, non-technical, singletrack loop, with views of the surrounding Red Rocks Park, will see beginners, sports, and elites race two, three and four laps respectively. There will also be a three-woman relay fun race for those who want to experience the camaraderie of a mountain bike race with their friends.

"Steep climbs, rocky descents, high altitude, and often you are gone all day from your family. We wanted to break down those barriers and offer something that any woman who rides would enjoy. With Bear Creek's close proximity to Denver and great trail system, it was a perfect venue for an event like this."

Colorado has been home to many elite mountain bike women including US cross country and marathon National Champion Heather Irmiger and retired pro and former World Champion Alison Dunlap. During some of her career, former World Champion Juli Furtado lived in Durango.

For more information, visit www.betibikebash.com.