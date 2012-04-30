Women's Giro del Trentino shortened

Image 1 of 3 2008 Olympic and World Champion Nicole Cooke on the podium in Monzambano after winning the Giro del Trentino in 2009. (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino) Image 2 of 3 Stage three podium (l-r): Judith Arndt, 2nd; Emma Johansson, 1st; Malgorzta Jasinska, 3rd. (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino) Image 3 of 3 Stage 2 podium (l-r): Tatiana Guderzo, Judith Arndt and Emma Pooley (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)

The 19th edition of the women's Giro del Trentino, a UCI 2.1-ranked stage race, has been trimmed to two days, race organisers announced this weekend.

Originally scheduled for three days, from June 15-17, the first stage was cut out "because of logistical and economic problems", according to a letter from the organising committee.

Each year, the race attracts a quality field of contenders, and was last year won by Judith Arndt. Past winners include Emma Pooley, Nicole Cooke and six-time winner Fabiana Luperini.

The two-day event this year will consist of three stages: the first on June 16 from Trento to Mezzolombardo will be 98km in length, and will be followed on June 17 by two half stages: a 63km circuit in Sarnonico and an afternoon 5-kilometer time trial from Romeno to Sarnonico.