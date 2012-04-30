Women's Giro del Trentino shortened
Logistical and economic problems cut first stage
The 19th edition of the women's Giro del Trentino, a UCI 2.1-ranked stage race, has been trimmed to two days, race organisers announced this weekend.
Originally scheduled for three days, from June 15-17, the first stage was cut out "because of logistical and economic problems", according to a letter from the organising committee.
Each year, the race attracts a quality field of contenders, and was last year won by Judith Arndt. Past winners include Emma Pooley, Nicole Cooke and six-time winner Fabiana Luperini.
The two-day event this year will consist of three stages: the first on June 16 from Trento to Mezzolombardo will be 98km in length, and will be followed on June 17 by two half stages: a 63km circuit in Sarnonico and an afternoon 5-kilometer time trial from Romeno to Sarnonico.
