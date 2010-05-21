Winterberg hosting iXS Dirt Masters Festival

Daniel Auerswald competing in Winterberg, Germany (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Winterberg will host the iXS Downhill series this weekend. The German venue is drawing hundreds of riders, including some top gravity stars, for the iXS Dirt Masters Festival.

Four cross racers will get a turn to compete on Saturday in the third round of the Fourcross series. 250 racers from 15 nations are already signed, up including World Champion Jared Graves of Australia and Joost Wichman from the Netherlands. The finals will be run under the lights that night.

The downhill field includes 600 racers, including American Aaron Gwin, multiple German champion Marcus Klaus Mann, junior world champion Brook MacDonald of New Zealand and Frenchwoman Sabrina Jonnier. Downhillers will compete on Sunday.

Enduro and a slopestyle events are also on the schedule.

For more information, visit www.dirtmasters-festival.de.