Win £150/$150 by telling us about your life in cycling
An Amazon voucher is up for grabs for one lucky entrant
In case you’ve missed the headlines, the cycling industry has had a tough few years, but with the sun shining in the northern hemisphere again, we’re optimistic that cyclists are back on the roads and eager to upgrade their rides.
To find out more about the demand for cycling, we’d like to ask our readers about your intentions with your next cycling purchases in our latest survey.
We’d also like to know more about the cycling you do, the brands you love (or don’t), the sports you love and a snapshot of you as an individual.
These questions will help us understand what the next year might look like for the cycling industry, as well as a little more about our readers.
As a thank you for your time, there is an optional prize draw at the end of the survey for a £150 Amazon voucher. This is only available to those 18+ from the UK or USA, however, it is possible to submit your answers without entering the prize draw.
To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. This data will only be used for prize draw purposes unless you select otherwise.
Please note we take your privacy very seriously. All answers you submit are completely anonymous and confidential. We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The survey is available here, closes June 10 2024, and T&Cs apply.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.