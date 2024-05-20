Win £150/$150 by telling us about your life in cycling

By
published

An Amazon voucher is up for grabs for one lucky entrant

LA PALMA CANARY ISLANDS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 10 A cyclist in the cyclosportive race Volcano Gran Fondo on 10 September 2022 in La Palma Canary Islands Spain The Volcano Gran Fondo is a noncompetitive UCI category cyclosportive race of long distance with road bike The objective of this march is to be able to pedal between lava flows and volcanoes on the island of La Palma in one stage Photo By Kike RinconEuropa Press via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you’ve missed the headlines, the cycling industry has had a tough few years, but with the sun shining in the northern hemisphere again, we’re optimistic that cyclists are back on the roads and eager to upgrade their rides.

To find out more about the demand for cycling, we’d like to ask our readers about your intentions with your next cycling purchases in our latest survey.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.