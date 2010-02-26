Win a Haussler-signed Cervélo musette bag and cap

Heinrich Haussler won his first Tour de France stage after a 197km breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti)

Win a Cervélo TestTeam musette bag and cap, signed by Heinrich Haussler. Cyclingnews is offering the prizes to the one who accurately predicts the podium of Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Related Articles Haussler: I only need one race win this year

The contest will be conducted in the Cyclingnews Forum. You will have to join the forum to take part.

The contest will open at 13:00 CET, and close promptly at 15:30 CET. One entry per person, and postings may not be edited. Please give the three names in the order you think they will finish.

Haussler himself is a good pick to finish on the podium of this opening race of the Belgian Spring Classics.

Also, be sure to follow along with Cyclingnews' live coverage of the race, starting at 13:00 CET.