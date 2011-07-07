Win a Boardman bike

The aluminum Boardman bike (Image credit: Boardman Bikes)

Boardman Bikes are set to give away one of their aluminium framed Road Team bikes worth £999.99 to the Facebook fan page of our sister site Bikeradar.

Related Articles Competition: Win VIP trip for two to Tour de France

Just head over to the new Boardman Bikes Britpack page, hit "Like" and once the ticker has broken the 10,000 barrier, one lucky BikeRadar Facebook fan will win the bike.

The Boardman Bikes Britpack is an app-based league competition for UK cyclists. Record your riding stats using an iMapMyRide app, log them on the Britpack Facebook page, then see your ranking on the regional and national leaderboard. Each month, one rider will be randomly selected to win a Boardman Road Team Carbon bike (note: this is separate to our prize above).