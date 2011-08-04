Willock secures Women’s Prestige Cycling Series overall title

Errine Willock (TIBCO) takes the overall jersey for the Womens Prestige Series. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) won the Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS) overall title with strong performances in three of the four participating national calendar stage races. The Canadian accumulated 451 points to win the series ahead of National Racing Calendar (NRC) leader Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) and former world champion and Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12).

"The team goal was to win races and get on the podium," Willock told Cyclingnews. "This series is a result of always racing hard and giving our best everyday. This win means a lot to me. I had three strong performances. This result shows consistency in the strength of Team Tibco and this title was won by the whole team."

The WPCS kicked off at the Redlands Bicycle Classic where Willock placed second behind overall winner Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad). An injury prevented her from participating at the Tour of the Gila, however, she returned to the Nature Valley Grand Prix and placed second, once again behind overall winner Neben.

The series concluded at the Cascade Cycling Classic where Willock placed fourth behind overall winner Holcomb, Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) and Clara Hughes (Cycling BC).

"I was injured during a race in Holland in April," Willock said. "I broke my scapula and separated my shoulder. I had six weeks where I didn't ride outside and after that I was fortunate to be back pretty quick."

Willock will next compete at the Tour of Elk Grove followed by a trip overseas to compete in European events, where she hopes to secure a spot with the Canadian National team at the UCI World Championships in Denmark.

Colavita-Forno D’Asolo won the overall team competition ahead of Tibco-To the Top in second, Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 in third, Missing Link Coaching System in fourth and Primal-MapMyRide in fifth. Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) won the series Sprint competition and Kasey Clark (Primal-MapMyRide) won the series Best Young Rider competition.

"Colavita Forno d'Asolo prides itself on teamwork and it's fantastic to be able to add the Women's Prestige Cycling Series to the list of team GC wins this year," Colavita-Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal said. "Leah Kirchmann is definitely proving to be one of the rising stars of Canadian cycling and winning the sprints competition is a great testament to her sprinting ability."

Final series standings

Individual Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 451 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 352 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) 319 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 263 5 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) 177

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 275 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 264 3 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 261 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 187 5 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 187

Best Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasey Clark (Primal-Map My Ride) 385 pts 2 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized) 366 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 341 4 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 264 5 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 231