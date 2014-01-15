Will Walker Hospitalised with heart problems

Image 1 of 2 Tour of Gippsland leader Will Walker (Drapac) on the start line for the final stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Will Walker (Drapac) wins the opening stage at the FKG Tour of Toowoomba (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Will Walker, Synergy Baku Cycling Project, was hospitalised after suffering heart problems during the Australian National Championshps road race on Sunday. Walker, 28-years-old, previously had to sit out several years or racing after being diagnosed with tachycardia, an excessively rapid heartbeat.

Walker had been very active in the race, taking part in the large breakaway of the day. However, on the very hot day in Ballarat, he had to pull out and ended up in an ambulance. "I was at 270 beats for an hour with almost no cardiac output. I had to have a cardio inverter to reset my

rhythm after amiodarone did not prove succesful," Walker said on the team's Facebook page.

He is now at home recovering with his family, and is fortunately able to put a good spin on things. "I'm lucky to be alive, Life is great," he said.

Walker had previously ended his racing career in 2009 due to tachycardia and returned to racing in 2012 with Drapac. Walker had a "light episode of tachycardia" during the Tour of the Great South Coast in his return with the Continental squad that year.

Walker joined the Baku team for the 2014 season and told Cyclingnews in November that he was looking forward to the new challenge as well as a return to racing in Europe.

The management and staff of Baku are standing by Walker and both rider and team are in no rush to announce future plans.