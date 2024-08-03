'When Remco attacked, they were at their wits' end' - Olympic teammates describe power of Evenepoel's attacks en route to Paris gold

Late crash for Wout van Aert but no major injuries after key support role for Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel with Belgian teammate Jasper Stuyven after the Paris Olympic Games road race
Remco Evenepoel with Belgian teammate Jasper Stuyven after the Paris Olympic Games road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amidst celebrating Remco Evenepoel’s second Olympic Games gold medal in a week, his Belgian teammates recounted their young leader's devastating series of attacks and how it left their rivals dazed, confused and defeated.  

Belgian riders Jasper Stuyven, Wout van Aert and Tiesj Benoot provided the groundwork for Evenepoel to succeed and were also able to witness the effects of Evenepoel's killer blows to the opposition at the critical moments, right down to his final move when shedding closest pursuer Valentin Madouas (France) with 15 kilometres to go.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
