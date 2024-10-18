'We're not all like Pogačar or Remco' - Talented teenagers give up on dream of turning professional

By
published

Gabriel Berg and Cormac Nisbet quit while riding Soudal Quick-Step development team

Soudal Quick-Step Devo team riders Gabriel Berg and Cormac Nisbet
Soudal Quick-Step Devo team riders Gabriel Berg and Cormac Nisbet (Image credit: Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team)

Talented teenagers riders Gabriel Berg and Cormac Nisbet have given up on their dreams of racing professionally and left the Soudal Quick-Step development team, admitting the fears and pressures of the sport had left them unhappy and looking for a different life.

Fortunately both had the courage to stop racing before suffering any major problems. They were both grateful to the Soudal Quick-Step development team for supporting them during their racing career and after they made the decision to leave the team.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.