Wellens to begin 'cross season in the USA?

Image 1 of 2 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 2 Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

If all goes to plan, cyclo-cross star Bart Wellens and his talented Telenet-Fidea teammate Rob Peeters could be starting the 'cross season off stateside.

Sporza reported today that Wellens and Peeters are planning a two-week stint across the Atlantic, beginning the season at CrossVegas, then competing in a pair of races in Washington State (Starcrossed and Rad Racing GP) and the USGP races in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin on September 14, 17-18 and 24-25.

"I've been wanting to do the American 'cross races because I never have," Wellens said to Sporza. "With the 2013 World Championships (in Louisville, Kentucky) it is a big boost."

"I want to have good legs immediately because I want to win," he said. "That way I can gain major UCI points, which would give me a good starting position on my return to Europe. That's an additional reason to make the long trip."

CrossVegas promoter Brook Watts confirmed that he was in negotiations with the Telenet riders, but has yet to confirm their participation.