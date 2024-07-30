'We'll definitely be in the running' - Tom Pidcock targets another Olympic gold in road race

By
published

Briton celebrates 25th birthday in Paris after claiming second successive mountain bike title

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock enjoyed his 25th birthday on Tuesday as a two-time mountain bike Olympic champion, but he will soon begin to prepare for Saturday’s men’s road race, knowing that he has a shot at a second gold medal.

Pidcock was physically and mentally tired after winning on Monday afternoon and so 24 hours of family time will help him reset.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.