Weekly wrap: North American road races, teams and riders

Image 1 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) points to the sky and holds his hand over his chest as his wife always tells him to race with his heart (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 2 of 5 Two in a row for Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) Great job Evie (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano) putting in a good ride to round out the top ten (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) leads teammate Chris Jones in the break and up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

North American riders and teams competed in a mixture of overseas stage races including the final week of the Giro d'Italia that ended on Sunday in Trieste, along with the National Racing Calendar (NCC) Glencoe Grand Prix and the UCI-ranked Philadelphia Cycling Classic. Check out a few of the other highlights from the peloton last week and a peek at what's to come including the NCC's doubleheader weekend with Tulsa Tough and Air Force Cycling Classic.

Bittersweet Philadelphia Cycling Classic for Specialized-lululemon

Specialized-lululemon had bittersweet day at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on Sunday. American Evelyn Stevens won her second consecutive title ahead of Lex Albrecht (Twenty16 Pro Cycling) and Lauren Hall (Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies). However, her Canadian teammate Karol-Ann Canuel crashed mid-race and suffered a broken C7 vertebra and first rib. "There was no damage to her spinal chord," said the team's manager Kristy Scrymgeour. "She will need some time off but she's doing OK."

A birthday victory for Reijnen on Manayunk

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrated his birthday with a second consecutive win atop Manayunk Wall at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. His team led the field into base of the steep climb and Reijnen launched his sprint to take the win ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development). "It's nice to win on my birthday but the goal coming into the race was to win for the team," Reijnen said.

Hesjedal, Brookwalter and Farrar end Giro d'Italia on high notes

The cycling community didn't know what to expect from 2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) heading into this year's race, especially after last season left much to be desired. The Canadian, however, reaffirmed his place in the peloton as a team leader with a top-10 finish on Montecopiolo, a top-15 on Sestola, eleventh into Montecassino and a second-place performance on the Val Martello against overall winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar). He slipped from seventh place overall to ninth following the mountain time trial on Monte Grappa, where he remained for the final two stages.

American all-rounder Brent Bookwalter did a fine job working for BMC Racing's team leader Cadel Evans during this year's race. He had his moment to shine during the penultimate stage on the Monte Zoncolan, placing fifth from a breakaway that survived to the finish line. His fellow country-man, sprinter Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) had multiple top-10 finishes in the sprints during this year's race but finally cracked the top three on the final sprint into Trieste.

Williams on the podium at under-23 Paris Roubaix

The sky is the limit for Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team) who placed second on the podium at the under-23 Paris-Roubaix in France on Sunday. The young American finished the 189.3km race, which includes 21 cobble sectors, just over a minute behind winner Mike Teunissen (Rabobank) while his teammate Bas Tietema in third. Professional riders who have won the espoir event include Taylor Phinney, Thor Hushovd, Bob Jungels and Ramon Sinkeldam, among others.

Haga cracks the top 10 in Belgium time trial

American Chad Haga (Team Giant-Shimano) time trailed into the top 10 during the their stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour. World time trial champion, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the 16.7km stage in 19:43 minutes while Haga finished in ninth place, 53 seconds behind. The 26-year-old spent the three previous season racing for Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies.

White wins Glencoe Grand Prix the hard way

UnitedHealthcare's Brad White made winning the NCC's Glencoe Grand Prix for the second time look easy but it didn't come with out its bumps and scrapes. The American was apart of a six-man breakaway that was reduced to four after a crash. The remaining riders were White, David Cueli (The 706 Project), Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane) and Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Body scraped up and skin suit torn, he had enough motivation left at the finish to win the breakaway sprint.

Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) won the elite women's race ahead of Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco II) and Christina Gokey-Smith.

NCC moves into a doubleheader weekend

Criterium specialists are in for a treat this weekend with two sets of races. Tulsa Tough will take place from June 6 to 8 in Oklahoma with the Blue Dome Criterium, Brady Arts District Criterium and the River Parks Criterium. Air Force Cycling Classic will held on June 7 and 8 in Arlington, Virginia with the Clarendon Cup followed by the Crystal City Classic.

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) is leading the men's NCC standings ahead of Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) and teammate White. Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) is heading the women's standings ahead of Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Sirens) and teammate Coryn Rivera.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews next Tuesday for our next weekly edition of race recaps and previews of what's ahead in the North American road racing scene.