Webiplex joins Elevate as new 2020 co-title sponsor

The Elevate-KHS team gained a new title sponsor for 2020, with Webiplix stepping in to take the place of KHS as co-title sponsor with the bicycle maker continuing on as an equipment partner.

The US squad graduated James Piccoli to the WorldTour after a stand-out season that included stage wins in the Tour of Utah and Tour de Beauce, and the overall at Tour of the Gila.

For 2020, they've added Lucas Bourgoyne from the junior ranks and lost Kyle Swanson but retained the large part of last years team, including top sprinters Eric Young, Sam Bassetti and Winston-Salem Classic winner Ulises Castillo.

Together, this group won 50 races last season and was the top-ranked team in the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour with Piccoli taking the top individual spot.

The team's manager Paul Abrahams hopes to continue the momentum this season which begins with a training camp next month and overseas with the Tours de Taiwan and Malaysia before returning stateside for the Pro Road calendar. Tucked in the middle is the Tour of Japan in May as well as the riders' national championships in the US, Mexico and Canada.

"With the Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling Team there is so much to be excited about," Abrahams says. "Armed with our core values and excellent team partners, I expect this season to be exhilarating for our fans, sponsors, staff, and riders alike. The team will be looking to win races all season long!"

Webiplex, a cloud-based business process automation and document management platform company, stepped up from partner to co-title sponsor after seeing the team's dedication and drive to succeed.

"We're even more excited now as we increase our sponsorship as the team's Co-Title Sponsor for the 2020 season, and announce the new Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling Team name," Webiplex CEO Rob Rennie said.

Elevate-Webiplex 2020

Sam Bassetti (USA)

Lucas Bourgoyne (USA)

Ulises Castillo (MEX)

Jordan Cheyne (CAN)

Gavin Hoover (USA)

Brian McCulloch (USA)

Adam Roberge (CAN)

Alfredo Rodriguez (MEX)

George Simpson (USA)

Eric Young (USA)

Elevate-Webiplex calendar