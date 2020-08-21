Watershed Tour de France team at Ineos and rider safety – Podcast

In this week’s podcast episode, we hear from Peter Sagan, Nicholas Roche and Tom Dumoulin, while we also have an exclusive interview with George Bennett from Jumbo Visma.

We debate the merits of the Team Ineos Tour de France squad and the possible implications of leaving both Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas at home on the sofa. We analyse the depth within Jumbo-Visma, and ask whether Ineos are rattled by the Dutch team’s recent performances.

We hear from George Bennett on the strength at Jumbo-Visma and how the Kiwi is adamant that he will improve ahead of the Tour de France.

Dumoulin and Roche talk to us about rider safety and the questions facing the CPA after a string of major crashes and incidents, while we also hear from Peter Sagan at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

Sponsor message

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972.

Official apparel supplier to Bora-Hansgrohe. The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Peter Sagan is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigors of pro bike racing.

Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.

For more details visit sportful.com Follow the ride on instagram @sportful