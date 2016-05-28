Watch USA Cycling Pro Road Championships live on Cyclingnews
Women start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the men at 1:30 p.m. EST
The nation's top road racers will reunite in Winston-Salem for the USA Cycling Road National Championships and you can watch it all right here on Cyclingnews. Women's race will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the men at 1:30 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, May 28.
The fields will race along a 9.6-mile course through the countryside of Winston-Salem. The women will race nine laps and a total of 140km and the men will race for 12 laps and 187km.
Read the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships preview here.
