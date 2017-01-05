Watch the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on Cyclingnews!

Image 1 of 5 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was the first to get called up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 5 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading his team-mate Curtis White mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 5 Katie Compton leads Sanne Cant through the sand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cycrocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) tried mightily to stay with McFadden but could not do so (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

The USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships are already underway in Hartford, Connecticut with the amateur and age group categories, but the racing culminates on Sunday with the five UCI categories, and you will be able to watch all the racing live on Cyclingnews.

The racing began on the Riverside Park course in wet, muddy conditions on Tuesday with five non-championship warm-up races. A steep climb followed by a slick off-camber descent turned into a muddy slide, and was removed from the courses for the Collegiate and Masters races, but as conditions dry out and temperatures fall, expect to see the elite riders bouncing along frozen ruts on Sunday.

Live streaming will kick off at 9AM EST on Sunday with the Junior Men's race, followed by the Youth Women (17-22) at 10AM. The U23 Men take to the course at 11:30.

Katie Compton will head the Elite Women's field in search of her 13th straight national title, but will triskaidekaphobia finally produce a different winner? Katie Antonneau, Amanda Miller and Elle Anderson have had stellar results in Europe lately, while Compton skipped the December campaign overseas after showing her old form at the Zeven World Cup with a silver medal performance in November. Compton's national title defense begins to unfold at 1:15PM.

Jeremy Powers will attempt win number five, but after an up-and-down season his status of favourite has shifted to Pan American Champion Stephen Hyde, who had some strong showings in Europe in December. These two giants of 'cross will face a deep field of talent, including four-time winner Jonathan Page, who has raced a limited schedule but remains motivated as ever, and three-time winner Todd Wells.