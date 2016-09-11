Trending

Watch the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montreal live streaming on Cyclingnews

Live race coverage on now!

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Watch the UCI WorldTour Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal live streaming on Cyclingnews. The race begins at 11AM EDT, and runs for 205.7km through the streets of downtown Montrèal, doing 17 laps of a 12.1km course that includes Mont Royal.