Watch the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montreal live streaming on Cyclingnews
Live race coverage on now!
Watch the UCI WorldTour Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal live streaming on Cyclingnews. The race begins at 11AM EDT, and runs for 205.7km through the streets of downtown Montrèal, doing 17 laps of a 12.1km course that includes Mont Royal.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy