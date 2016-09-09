Watch Reading 120 livestream Saturday on Cyclingnews

A The men's field lines up for the premiere of the Reading 120 in downtown Reading, PA. (Image credit: Marco Quesada)

The final road race of the 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour takes off from Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning at the Reading 120, and you can follow the action live here on Cyclingnews. The race is also a UCI 1.2 event.

You an also catch the USA Pro Tour Thompson Doylestwon Criterium on Sunday.

Both races start at 9 a.m. (Eastern).

Reading 120 - Saturday, September 10

Thompson Criterium of Doylestown - Sunday, September 11