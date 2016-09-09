Watch Reading 120 livestream Saturday on Cyclingnews
Final road race of 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour
The final road race of the 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour takes off from Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning at the Reading 120, and you can follow the action live here on Cyclingnews. The race is also a UCI 1.2 event.
You an also catch the USA Pro Tour Thompson Doylestwon Criterium on Sunday.
Both races start at 9 a.m. (Eastern).
Reading 120 - Saturday, September 10
Thompson Criterium of Doylestown - Sunday, September 11
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy