Watch Demare get the better of Viviani and Ewan at Giro d'Italia - Video

The Giro d'Italia resumed on Tuesday after its first rest day, and the 145km route from Ravenna to Modena threw up another opportunity for the sprinters, with Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) claiming his first win of the race.

It was a calm affair for the most part. Two riders formed a breakaway inside the first kilometre and the peloton enjoyed what was as close as an 'active' rest day as they're likely to get.

Things did come to the boil, however, in the final 10 kilometres on another intense run-in. Fran Ventoso (CCC Team) tried to upset the sprint trains with a late solo flyer, before a big crash under the one kilometre-to-go banner took out sprinters Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakub Mareczko (CCC Team).

That split the peloton and left a group of 12 to fight for the win, including Démare, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep). One went left, one went right, one went down the middle, and it was Démare who produced a sprint to which his rivals could only say 'chapeau'.

