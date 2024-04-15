Wales to host opening stages for rebranded Tour of Britain Women in June

By Jackie Tyson
published

'It’s been a monumental effort by the whole team' says Tour of Britain race director Ellingworth about restoration of events

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/06/2022 - Cycling - The Womenâ€™s Tour 2022 - Stage Four - Wrexham to Welshpool, Wales - The Peloton passing over Lake Vyrnwy Dam
The Women's Tour in 2022 (Image credit: SWPix)

British Cycling announced today the host cities stretching from Welshpool to Manchester for a "monumental effort" to launch this year's Tour of Britain Women, formerly known as Women's Tour. The rebranded event, which was cancelled last year and has had a turbulent path to a rebranding by British Cycling, will begin in 10 weeks, scheduled for June 6-9 as a Women's WorldTour event.

"Our primary focus has been to deliver a safe and competitive race in 2024, and while there is still a great deal of work to do, we remain every bit as determined to harness the race's spotlight to make a real impact in the communities which it touches," said Jon Dutton, CEO of British Cycling.

2024 Tour of Britain Women stages
DateStageStartFinish
6 June 2024Stage 1WelshpoolLlandudno
7 June 2024Stage 2WrexhamWrexham
8 June 2024Stage 3WarringtonWarrington
9 June 2024Stage 4ManchesterManchester

