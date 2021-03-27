WADA launch investigation into UKAD after British Cycling were allowed to conduct their own doping inquiry

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has formally started an investigation into UK-Anti Doping (UKAD) after news emerged that a British Cycling rider returned a sample that had traces of the steroid nandrolone in late 2010 and that British Cycling were allowed to conduct their own internal investigation into the matter.

UKAD are understood to have told British Cycling that one of their riders’ samples contained the threshold substance nandrolone, due to what the BBC have said could have been a health issue or a contaminated supplement. The amount of a threshold substance found in a sample needs to be above certain thresholds to trigger action by an anti-doping organisation.

According to an unnamed source cited by the Sunday Times, the “lowest possible level” of nandrolone was detected in the sample, which prompted UKAD to alert British Cycling and the rider in question, “amid concerns that it could point to a health problem or a contaminated supplement.”

The launch of WADA’s investigation was revealed fully in the Mail on Sunday with their report also stating that UKAD 'green-lighted' British Cycling to investigate the case and that UKAD have no record of what happened from that point on.

A WADA spokesperson confirmed to Cyclingnews on Saturday that its Intelligence and Investigations Department is seeking information on the case from UKAD.

"Some of the information provided is of significant concern to WADA," said the spokesperson.

"We have asked our independent Intelligence and Investigations Department to look into this matter and to contact UKAD to seek further information."

The Mail on Sunday report, which was written by Nick Harris, also includes WADA highlighting that UKAD should have been the body to investigate the nandrolone test, and not British Cycling.

“Under Article 20.5.6 of the 2009 World Anti-Doping Code, National Anti-Doping Organizations had an obligation to vigorously pursue all potential Anti-Doping Rule Violations within their jurisdiction, including investigating whether athlete support personnel or other persons may have been involved in a case of doping. The elements you have provided are of significant concern to WADA,” the world body told the Mail on Sunday.

WADA will also look into the report that British Cycling were allowed to conduct their own internal tests for the banned drug.

“The rules related to the specific activities of National Governing Bodies (NGBs) are a matter for UKAD.

'However, all such NGBs are under the umbrella of the relevant Signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code and therefore bound by its terms. Article 6.1 of the Code states that for the purposes of establishing the presence of a prohibited substance, samples shall be analysed only in WADA-accredited laboratories.

'Any allegation that an NGB may be testing their athletes in private, in a non-accredited lab, for the purposes of screening for a prohibited substance should be investigated thoroughly.’

UKAD have responded to the BBC stating that: "Sometimes amounts of a 'threshold substance' can be reported by the laboratory in a negative sample which are found to be below the threshold where an investigation is required.

"These are trace amounts and can sometimes occur in the body naturally.

"The guidance from WADA is that these trace findings may be used to help to decide who gets tested and when in the future, but does not automatically lead to an investigation.

"We work within the WADA framework and are always happy to work with them if they ever require any further information from us on any of our activities."

The news is likely to send shockwaves through British Cycling and especially UKAD. Last week Cyclingnews revealed that UKAD had failed to contact several potential witnesses after an allegation of doping was made against Shane Sutton. Sutton strenuously denied the allegation.

British Cycling have not commented.