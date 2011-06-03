Vuelta a Espana would be happy for Contador to appear
Up to the rider, organiser says
The Vuelta a Espana would welcome Alberto Contador with open arms. If Contador rides, “it would be great news for the Vuelta, which always tries to have the best,” according to Javier Gullien, director of race organiser Unipublic.
Contador, who recently won the Giro d'Italia, is set to ride the Tour de France in July.
