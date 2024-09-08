Vuelta a España stage 21 time trial start times

The 2024 Vuelta a España is bookended by time trials, with the final day in Madrid coming down to a 24.6km race against the clock instead of the normal circuit race in the capital city.

Tim Naberman (DSM-FirmenichPostNL) will kick things off as the first down the start ramp at 16:30, which is located in the northern outskirts of Madrid, with current race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) set to bring the curtain down on the 2024 race two and a half hours later.

Roglič's lead seems insurmountable at 2:02 from Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), however, he will need to get around the course safely to confirm his red jersey and take a record-equalling fourth Vuelta title, as many as Roberto Heras. The Slovenian is the last off the ramp at 19:04.

O'Connor will have the bigger fight on his hands as he tries to defend a nine-second lead over Enric Mas (Movistar) in third to defend the best-ever GC position of his career at a Grand Tour. On paper, the Australian is the much superior time trial rider, so O'Connor will be confident.

Another key battle on GC that should unfold in the time trial will be David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) against Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) for the top five, with the Frenchman leading the Dane, who is a much faster TT rider, by just 30 seconds.

The key GC movements will occur at the end of the stage, with the riders all setting off in reverse order of the current overall standings.

While Roglič will be one of the favourites for the day, the flat profile and his need to stay safe should give the specialists who have survived the brutal three weeks of this year's Vuelta a big chance at victory.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), stage 1 winner Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike), Victor Campenaets (Lotto Dstny) and Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) should be among those looking for the win throughout the 24.6 kilometres en route to Madrid's most famous street - Gran Vía.

They set off at 18:06 (Küng), 17:52 (McNulty), 16:46 (Affini), 16:54 (Campenaerts) and 17:42 (Vacek) respectively.

Stage 21 Start times (CEST)