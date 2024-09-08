Vuelta a España stage 21 time trial start times

Roglič looks to wrap up record-equalling fourth overall title in race against the clock

Primoz Roglic during the stage 1 time trial of the 2024 Vuelta a España
Primoz Roglic during the stage 1 time trial of the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2024 Vuelta a España is bookended by time trials, with the final day in Madrid coming down to a 24.6km race against the clock instead of the normal circuit race in the capital city. 

Tim Naberman (DSM-FirmenichPostNL) will kick things off as the first down the start ramp at 16:30, which is located in the northern outskirts of Madrid, with current race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) set to bring the curtain down on the 2024 race two and a half hours later.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionRiderStart time (CEST)
1Tim Naberman (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)16:30:00
2Ide Schelling (Astana Qazaqstan)16:31:00
3Kamil Gradek (Bahrain-Victorious)16:32:00
4Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)16:33:00
5Julius van den Berg (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)16:34:00
6Enzo Leijnse (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)16:35:00
7Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck)16:36:00
8Nicolya Vinokurov (Astana Qazaqstan)16:37:00
9Casper Pedersen (T-Rex Quick-Step)16:38:00
10Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck)16:39:00
11Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla)16:40:00
12Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Qazaqstan)16:41:00
13Riley Sheehan (Israel-Premier Tech)16:42:00
14Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious)16:43:00
15Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty)16:44:00
16Kasper Asgreen (T-Rex Quick-Step)16:45:00
17Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike)16:46:00
18Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost)16:47:00
19Sven Erik Bystrom (Groupama-FDJ)16:48:00
20Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)16:49:00
21Pavel Bittner (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)16:50:00
22Antonio Jesus Soto Guirau (Kern Pharma)16:51:00
23Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech)16:52:00
24Jorge Arcas (Movistar)16:53:00
25Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)16:54:00
26Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny)16:55:00
27Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)16:56:00
28Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)16:57:00
29Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)16:58:00
30Santiago Umba (Astana Qazaqstan)16:59:00
31Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:00:00
32Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:01:00
33Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla)17:02:00
34Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 17:03:00
35Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Kern Pharma)17:04:00
36Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:05:00
37Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Kern Pharma)17:06:00
38James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost)17:07:00
39Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)17:08:00
40Juri Hollmann (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:09:00
41Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers)17:10:00
42Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ)17:11:00
43Oier Lazkano (Movistar)17:12:00
44Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek)17:13:00
45Arjen Livyns (Lotto Dstny)17:14:00
46Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Dstny)17:15:00
47Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty)17:16:00
48Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:17:00
49Fran Miholjević (Bahrain-Victorious)17:18:00
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny)17:19:00
51Jesus Herrada (Cofidis)17:20:00
52Gijs Leemreize (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)17:21:00
53Unai Iribar Jauregi (Kern Pharma)17:22:00
54Thomas Champion (Cofidis)17:23:00
55Vito Braet (Intermarché-Wanty)17:24:00
56Harrison Sweeney (EF Education-EasyPost)17:25:00
57Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:26:00
58Jonas Gregaard (Lotto Dstny)17:27:00
59Laurens Huys (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:28:00
60Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:29:00
61Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)17:30:00
62Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost)17:31:00
63Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla)17:32:00
64Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech)17:33:00
65Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)17:34:00
66Joan Bou Company (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:35:00
67Carlos Canal (Movistar)17:36:00
68Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates)17:37:00
69Christopher Hamilton (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)17:38:00
70James Knox (T-Rex Quick-Step)17:39:00
71Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:40:00
72Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma)17:41:00
73Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek)17:42:00
74Martijn Tusveld (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)17:43:00
75Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek)17:44:00
76Torstein Træen (Bahrain-Victorious)17:45:00
77Louis Vervaeke (T-Rex Quick-Step)17:46:00
78Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma)17:47:00
79Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates)17:48:00
80Filippo Zana (Jayco AlUla)17:49:00
81Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:50:00
82Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech)17:51:00
83Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)17:52:00
84Robert Gesink (Visma-Lease a Bike)17:53:00
85Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:54:00
86Jhonotan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers)17:55:00
87Mauri Vansevenant (T-Rex Quick-Step)17:56:00
88Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Qazaqstan)17:57:00
89Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:58:00
90Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost)17:59:00
91Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)18:00:00
92William Junior Lecerf (T-Rex Quick-Step)18:01:00
93Roger Adria (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)18:02:00
94Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma)18:03:00
95Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates)18:04:00
96Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan)18:05:00
97Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)18:06:00
98Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)18:07:00
99Isaac Del Torro (UAE Team Emirates)18:08:00
100Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)18:09:00
101Max Poole (DSM-FirmenichPostNL)18:10:00
102George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech)18:11:00
103Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek)18:12:00
104Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek)18:13:00
105Nairo Quintana (Movistar)18:14:00
106Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech)18:15:00
107Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)18:16:00
108Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)18:17:00
109Einer Rubio (Movistar)18:18:00
110Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi)18:19:00
111Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike)18:20:00
112Oscar Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)18:21:00
113Mattia Cattaneo (T-Rex Quick-Step)18:22:00
114Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious)18:23:00
115Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ)18:24:00
116Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)18:26:00
117Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike)18:28:00
118Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)18:30:00
119Jose Felix Parra Cuerdo (Kern Pharma)18:32:00
120Lorenzo Fortunato (Astana Qazaqstan)18:34:00
121Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)18:36:00
122Cristian Rodriguez (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)18:38:00
123Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike)18:40:00
124Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)18:42:00
125Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla)18:44:00
126Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)18:46:00
127Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates)18:48:00
128Mikel Landa (T-Rex Quick-Step)18:50:00
129Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)18:52:00
130Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)18:54:00
131David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)18:56:00
132Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)18:58:00
133Enric Mas (Movistar)19:00:00
134Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)19:02:00
135Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)19:04:00

