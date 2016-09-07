Vuelta a Espana stage 17 highlights - Video

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the GC favourites over the finish line at stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) claimed his first Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a Espana, winning solo atop the summit of Mas de la Costa at the end of stage 17. The Swiss rider finished the day six seconds ahead of runner-up Leopold König (Team Sky) and 11 seconds ahead of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) in third.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in an attack along the steep slopes of the final climb, and although Nairo Quintana (Movistar) followed, it was not enough to completely shake Chris Froome (Team Sky). Froome was briefly distanced but caught back up and the three crossed the finish line together.

Quintana leads the overall by 3:37 ahead of Froome and 3:57 ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange).