Vuelta a Espana stage 17 highlights - Video
Watch as Mathias Frank claims victory on ascent to Mas de la Costa
Related Articles
Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) claimed his first Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a Espana, winning solo atop the summit of Mas de la Costa at the end of stage 17. The Swiss rider finished the day six seconds ahead of runner-up Leopold König (Team Sky) and 11 seconds ahead of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) in third.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in an attack along the steep slopes of the final climb, and although Nairo Quintana (Movistar) followed, it was not enough to completely shake Chris Froome (Team Sky). Froome was briefly distanced but caught back up and the three crossed the finish line together.
Quintana leads the overall by 3:37 ahead of Froome and 3:57 ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy