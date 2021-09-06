Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) delivered his third consecutive overall victory at the 2021 Vuelta a España after winning the stage 21 time trial at Santiago de Compostela.

The three-time winner of the Spanish Grand Tour covered the 33.8km course in a winning time of 44:02 to beat stage runner-up Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) by 14 seconds and third placed Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) by 52 seconds.

The victory extended an already substantial winning margin for Roglič. He secured the overall title after three successful three weeks of racing by 4:42 ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar) and 7:40 ahead of Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious).

Watch the video highlights above to see how the stage 21 time trial unfolded at the Vuelta a España.