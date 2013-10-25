Vote and win in Cyclingnews' 2013 Reader Poll

Image 1 of 5 Enter the 2013 Cyclingnews reader poll for a chance to win Dan Martin's Cervélo R5 race bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 2006 Worlds: How sweet it is as Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) wins the first time trial world championship of his career in Salzburg, Austria (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali replaces the Trofeo Senza Fine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 A focused Chris Froome on the Sky bus with Ian Stannard (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) smiling at the start line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

2013 was a big year for a number of riders, and picking a winner of the best male road rider category in the Cyclingnews 2013 Reader Poll will be more difficult than ever.

Who can deny that Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) was the best of the Classics? The Tour of Flanders-Paris-Roubaix double was a highlight of the early season. Peter Sagan (Cannondale), too, was dominant in the one-day races in addition to taking his second green jersey in a row in the Tour de France and 22 wins this season.

Then consider our Grand Tour winners: Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who withstood the harsh weather to emerge victorious, and then go on to take second in the Vuelta a España and fourth in the world championships. This, in addition to wins in Tirreno-Adriatico and the Giro del Trentino.

Of course, we must consider the outstanding consistency of Chris Froome (Sky), who sailed through the Tour de France with just one minor off-day in the Pyrenees. That success was preceded by victories in the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de Romandie, Critérium International and Tour of Oman and a second to Nibali in Tirreno.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) started his season a bit late due to a knee injury, but his Vuelta a España victory earned him a nod for this category.

World champion Rui Costa (Movistar) was another stand-out this season, and with two stage wins in the Tour de France added to his second consecutive Tour de Suisse overall win, he is a worthy nominee.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) earned his nod with an amazing four stage wins in the Tour de France, which came in addition to his other 12 wins, which included the Scheldeprijs and a stage of Paris-Nice.

Il Lombardia winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was another consistent performer, while Dan Martin's wins in Liège - Bastogne - Liège, the Volta a Catalunya overall and his stage win at the Tour put him on our map.

Who was the best? You will decide with your vote, which coincidentally enters you into the drawing to win Garmin-Sharp's Dan Martin's Cervelo R5. Enter today, or mull over your choices for another few weeks. You have until November 29, 2013 to vote, and we'll be giving you more information about the nominees over the next few weeks.