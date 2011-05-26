Vos and Wilde preview Worlds course

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took an historic fourth victory in Fleche Wallone ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Former world champion Marianne Vos (Team DSB Bank) and her team mate Kirsten Wild previewed the Copenhagen Worlds course on Monday, and the Dutch rider feels that the 2011 course, though technical, is perfectly suited to her.

"It really is a beautiful circuit and as it is not that tough I believe that we will see a high speed from the very start with a lot of attacks. I think that after 120 km, the relatively shallow hills will seem like big mountains. All in all, the route is good for me and the world championship is my ultimate goal for the year." Vos said after riding the course for the first time.

The Dutch superstar was also thrilled by the thought of participating in a world championship in the centre of a large city like Copenhagen.

"I am really looking forward to passing the Parliament and Amalienborg Castle. Copenhagen is a fantastic city and, indeed, it is something special that the roads are being closed off at the time of the event," she said.

Vos’ only previous world championships win was in Salzburg back in 2006. In that year she beat out Trixi Worrack and Nicole Cooke, but has since been unable to repeat her success. She has been second in every edition since and hopes to change that in 2011.

"After the last four years [of coming so close] I am determined to win again this time," she concluded.

The UCI Road World Championships 2011 are held from 19 to 25 September in Copenhagen and Rudersdal.