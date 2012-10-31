Vos and Armitstead lead the Revolution

Image 1 of 4 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) leads the sprint from Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) on The Mall, from 200 metres away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead's silver for Team GB was the host nation's first medal at the 2012 Olympics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 A delighted Marianne Vos (Netherlands) shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Marianne Vos (The Netherlands) wins the scratch race at the 2011 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Olympic medallists Marianne Vos and Lizzie Armitstead will headline the second round of the track Revolution Series on December 1 in Manchester, England.

Armitstead, who was beaten to the gold by Vos in the women’s Olympic road race, announced that: "I'll be racing at the next Revolution and I've been told that Marianne will be here too. It's only a few weeks away so I'll need to get training!"

Ahead of her appearance at Round 2, Vos said: "It will be amazing to return to track racing at the Revolution Series after winning Olympic Gold in the Road Race in London. I have great memories of competing in Manchester - I won the Points Race at the World Championships there in 2008 so it's where I started to have success on the track. I'm really looking forward to competing at Revolution against some of the best riders in the world."

Tickets are still available for the final round of the Revolution Series at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow on 2nd February. Full details and results from round 1 are available on www.cyclingrevolution.com.