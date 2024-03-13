Vision launches the new Metron 5D Evo integrated handlebar

Tech Specs: Vision Metron 5D Evo Price: €698.00

Weight: 320 grams - 110mm - 420mm size

Sizes: 90-140mm Length / 380 - 440mm width

Material: Carbon fibre

Vision has today released the latest iteration of its integrated Metron cockpit in the form of the Metron 5D Evo. The handlebar has already been ridden to victory this year at Tirreno Adriatico and O Gran Camiño ahead of its official launch by Jonas Vingegaard.

Launched back in 2017, the Metron platform has proven a popular and successful option ever since. Vision says it is the most successful bar in the WorldTour with over 100 race wins to its name.

The latest iteration, named the 5D Evo, sees it receive a reduction in weight to 320 grams (110mm x 420mm size), the overall stack has also been lowered by 1.5cm to 40mm presumably to improve aerodynamics and Vision says stiffness and vibration absorption capacity have simultaneously been increased.

However, Vision says it wanted the Metron 5D Evo to be the best for passionate cyclists as well as WorldTour racers who often have slightly different needs. The brand says it has tweaked the ergonomics and introduced an additional handlebar size option, as well as adjusting the bar's grip depth to enable more people to feel comfortable using it on the bike.

(Image credit: Vision)

The handlebar will be available in two size options: EVO XL and EVO L.

The Evo XL handlebars will cover stem lengths of 110-140mm and widths of 420-440mm. Evo L handlebars will cover 90-120mm stems and 380-400mm bars. All will come in at a minus six-degree angle but the Evo XL model also features a thicker handlebar top section.

The handlebars are Di2 compatible and have an integrated junction box compartment, the drops feature a 5mm offset and the bars themselves have a 10-degree forward angle, the same as the previous Metron 5D handlebar.

The bars feature a 125mm drop and 80mm reach, while the finish is 3k carbon fibre with black graphics.

The handlebars are as you may expect compatible with the Vision ACR headset spacer which allows riders to adapt the integrated bars to their frames and provides a workaround for internal cable routing.

We are testing a pair of Metron 5D Evo bars currently and will publish an in-depth review soon.