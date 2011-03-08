Virginia Off Road Series getting underway
Rain delays start of state-wide mountain bike series
The 2011 Virginia Off Road Series is getting off to a slightly later than planned start after wet, rainy weather postponed the first round, which had been scheduled for March 6. Nonetheless, the series will go forward, starting on March 13, still with a planned 27 races participating.
The Camp Hilbert opener has been postponed until April 10 although there's no word yet on when the second Camp Hilbert event, originally set for that date, will be rescheduled.
The series has grown in recent years, with the including of longstanding, well-known regional events like the Massanutten Hoo Ha! in Harrisonburg, Virginia; the Middle Mountain Momma near Clifton Forge, Virginia; and the oldest race in the state, the Tidewater Challenge, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
"We enjoy creating relationships and keeping them alive year after year," said George Willetts, part of the Massanutten Hoo Ha! race organization upon discussing its inclusion into the VORS. The race is also part of the West Virginia Mountain Bike Series (WVMBA) and is a US Cup Triple Crown-affiliated event. It will offer cross country, super D and short track events.
The Virginia series covers events throughout the state, also visiting Danville, Maidens, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Richmond, Bedford, Quantico, Culpepper, Damascus, St. George, Wintergreen and Wakefield.
2011 Virginia Off Road Series (VORS)
March 6 - Camp Hilbert, Maidens (postponed until April 10)
March 13 - Shootout on Anglers Ridge, Danville
March 20 - O'hill Meltdown, Charlottesville
March 27 - Ride the Ridge, St. George
April 10 - Camp Hilbert 2, Maidens (new date TBD)
April 16 - Ford 1, Fredericksburg,
April 23 - VA Cup Off Road Duathlon
May 1 - Middle Mountain Momma, Clifton Forge
May 7-8 - 12 hours of Lodi, Fredericksburg
May 14 - Urban Assault, Richmond
June 5 - Massanutten Hoo Ha!, Harrisonburg
June 11 - Fat Tire Frenzy / Fat 5, Bedford
June 25 - 12 hours of Cranky Monkey, Quantico
July 16 - Battle at Burke, Culpepper
July 17 - Iron Mountain 100, Damascus
July 23 - Dirty Dawg, Blacksburg
July 31 - Chimney Chase, Charlottesville
August 7 - Camp Hilbert 3, Maidens
August 28 - The Stampede, Wintergreen
September 10 - Ford 2, Fredericksburg
September 18 - Bacon Hola Bonk, St. George
September 24 - Southside Scramble, Danville
October 9 - Devil's Backbone Challenge, Wintergreen
October 15 - Monster Mash, Wakefield
October 22 - Paranormal, Charlottesville
October 29-30 - Tidewater Challenge, Williamsburg
November 5-6 - 18 hours Scouts Honor, Maidens
