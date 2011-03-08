Virginia Off Road Series getting underway

The trail conditions were perfect today at the Massanutten HooHa! (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The 2011 Virginia Off Road Series is getting off to a slightly later than planned start after wet, rainy weather postponed the first round, which had been scheduled for March 6. Nonetheless, the series will go forward, starting on March 13, still with a planned 27 races participating.

The Camp Hilbert opener has been postponed until April 10 although there's no word yet on when the second Camp Hilbert event, originally set for that date, will be rescheduled.

The series has grown in recent years, with the including of longstanding, well-known regional events like the Massanutten Hoo Ha! in Harrisonburg, Virginia; the Middle Mountain Momma near Clifton Forge, Virginia; and the oldest race in the state, the Tidewater Challenge, in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"We enjoy creating relationships and keeping them alive year after year," said George Willetts, part of the Massanutten Hoo Ha! race organization upon discussing its inclusion into the VORS. The race is also part of the West Virginia Mountain Bike Series (WVMBA) and is a US Cup Triple Crown-affiliated event. It will offer cross country, super D and short track events.

The Virginia series covers events throughout the state, also visiting Danville, Maidens, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Richmond, Bedford, Quantico, Culpepper, Damascus, St. George, Wintergreen and Wakefield.

2011 Virginia Off Road Series (VORS)

March 6 - Camp Hilbert, Maidens (postponed until April 10)

March 13 - Shootout on Anglers Ridge, Danville

March 20 - O'hill Meltdown, Charlottesville

March 27 - Ride the Ridge, St. George

April 10 - Camp Hilbert 2, Maidens (new date TBD)

April 16 - Ford 1, Fredericksburg,

April 23 - VA Cup Off Road Duathlon

May 1 - Middle Mountain Momma, Clifton Forge

May 7-8 - 12 hours of Lodi, Fredericksburg

May 14 - Urban Assault, Richmond

June 5 - Massanutten Hoo Ha!, Harrisonburg

June 11 - Fat Tire Frenzy / Fat 5, Bedford

June 25 - 12 hours of Cranky Monkey, Quantico

July 16 - Battle at Burke, Culpepper

July 17 - Iron Mountain 100, Damascus

July 23 - Dirty Dawg, Blacksburg

July 31 - Chimney Chase, Charlottesville

August 7 - Camp Hilbert 3, Maidens

August 28 - The Stampede, Wintergreen

September 10 - Ford 2, Fredericksburg

September 18 - Bacon Hola Bonk, St. George

September 24 - Southside Scramble, Danville

October 9 - Devil's Backbone Challenge, Wintergreen

October 15 - Monster Mash, Wakefield

October 22 - Paranormal, Charlottesville

October 29-30 - Tidewater Challenge, Williamsburg

November 5-6 - 18 hours Scouts Honor, Maidens