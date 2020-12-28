Vini Zabù sign Daniel Pearson for 2021

Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM have added British rider Daniel Pearson to their 2021 squad, their sixth new addition for next season.

The 26-year-old will be the first Briton to race for the team since Ian Stannard all the way back in 2009, when the squad was sponsored by ISD. He joins from British Continental squad Canyon dhb p/b Soreen, where he has spent the past two seasons.

Pearson, who hails from Cardiff, spent two seasons at Aqua Blue Sport before joining Canyon. He previously raced for Team Wiggins.

As part of Italian U23 squad Zalf, Pearson finished fifth at 2015 Giro della Valle d'Aosta and 10th at the 2016 Ronde de l'Isard. His other top results over the years have included 11th at the 2018 Tour of Oman, sixth at the 2018 Tour of Croatia, and a stage win at the 2.2-ranked Tour de la Mirabelle in 2019.

"After a very difficult year I'm really excited to be joining Vini Zabù for the 2021 season. As an U23 I mainly raced in Italy, so it almost feels like I’m returning home," he said in a team press release.

Pearson joins sprinter Jakub Mareczko (CCC) and time trial specialist Kamil Gradek (CCC) in signing for Vini Zabù next season, while Davide Orrico (Vorarlberg) and Joab Scheitner (Swiss Racing Academy) also join.

Giovanni Visconti (Bardiani-CSF), Luca Wackermann (EOLO-Kometa) and Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty) are among the riders to leave Vini Zabù for 2021.