Video: Wyman, McDonald prevail on day two in Providence
Reactions from riders regarding muddy 'cross venue
The second day of the 2012 Providence Cyclo-cross Festival featured a change in course conditions as rain transformed Providence, Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park into a slick, muddy parcours which placed a premium on bike handling skills.
British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) closed out her stint in the US with a victory in the C2-ranked elite women's contest, the Briton's ninth win thus far this season. Wyman topped compatriot Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) by 18 seconds while 42-year-old Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) rounded out the podium in third, utilizing her technical skills to ride sections of the course others had to run.
In the elite men's C2-ranked event, reigning US U23 'cross champion Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) earned his first UCI victory with a masterful performance in the mud. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) again finished on the podium in Providence, improving Saturday's result by one position with a second place finish, five seconds behind McDonald, while Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) bounced back from a crash-induced DNF the previous day to finish third, 11 seconds after Berden.
Cyclingnews' Chandler Delinks was in Providence for the Shimano NEPCX series race and captured the reactions of the top riders following the race on Sunday.
