Video: Wyman, McDonald prevail on day two in Providence

Image 1 of 10 U-23 Champion Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) taking the win in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 10 Helen Wyman (Kona) unclipping for safety in the turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 10 Helen Wyman (Kona) rode flawlessly again today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 10 Helen Wyman (Kona) sweeps the Providence weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 10 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) putting her mountain biking skills to use (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 10 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) had yet another good outing in New England (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 10 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) never let up in his pursuit of Field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 10 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) after winning his first UCI race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 10 Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) making quick work of a barrier section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 10 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) proved again today that he is a fighter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The second day of the 2012 Providence Cyclo-cross Festival featured a change in course conditions as rain transformed Providence, Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park into a slick, muddy parcours which placed a premium on bike handling skills.

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) closed out her stint in the US with a victory in the C2-ranked elite women's contest, the Briton's ninth win thus far this season. Wyman topped compatriot Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) by 18 seconds while 42-year-old Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) rounded out the podium in third, utilizing her technical skills to ride sections of the course others had to run.

In the elite men's C2-ranked event, reigning US U23 'cross champion Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) earned his first UCI victory with a masterful performance in the mud. Belgium's Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) again finished on the podium in Providence, improving Saturday's result by one position with a second place finish, five seconds behind McDonald, while Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) bounced back from a crash-induced DNF the previous day to finish third, 11 seconds after Berden.

Cyclingnews' Chandler Delinks was in Providence for the Shimano NEPCX series race and captured the reactions of the top riders following the race on Sunday.