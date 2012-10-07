Video: Wyman and Powers on top in Providence
Day one race reaction from the riders
The first day of the 2012 Providence Cyclo-cross festival ended with Helen Wyman (Kona) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) coming out on top in the Rhode Island UCI C1 race.
While Wyman's win was pure dominance over Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld), the men's race was a two-man battle between Powers and Ryan Trebon that came down to the final lap. In third place, Belgian Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) was more than a minute behind after a week of being a little under the weather.
Cyclingnews Chandler Delinks was in Providence for the Shimano NEPCX series race and captured the reactions of the top riders following the race on Saturday.
