Video: White analyses GreenEdge debut race

Robbie McEwen limbers up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

As racing got underway for the new year at the Jayco Bay Classic in Geelong, all eyes were on the peloton’s new comers, GreenEdge in its first event since being awarded a WorldTour licence.

With a total of nine riders in action, split across two separate teams (GreenEdge and Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms), it was the fast men of the team with Australian DNA who were the ones that came under the most scrutiny at the four-race criteirum series.

Speaking with Cyclingnews, GreenEdge directeur sportif explained that the racing this week gave his riders the opportunity to compete in “world class sprints before the Tour Down Under”, the team’s first WorldTour event later this month in Adelaide.

With the only tried-and-tested combination for GreenEdge coming via Matt Goss and Leigh Howard, having been recruited from HTC-Highroad, White is keen to work on his team’s sprinting options before the season kicks into a higher gear.

GreenEdge would walk away from its first race with a podium via Allan Davis who claimed third behind winner Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe) and Chris Sutton (Urban Hotels). Defending champion Matt Goss’ hopes of retaining his overall title were somewhat dashed as all but 15 riders were eliminated from the race however, White later told Cyclingnews that he was not overly disappointed with stage wins and not the overall being the main goal over the four days.

“We didn’t come here for GC,” he said. “The guys are here to have a hit-out - we'd like to win something during the week.”