Video: We can beat Cavendish, says Eisel

Image 1 of 3 Bernhard Eisel is a mainstay of Sky's Classics team. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 3 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 3 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bernhard Eisel believes that Team Sky do have the ability to beat Mark Cavendish (Eitxx-QuickStep) at the Dubai Tour this week. Cavendish won the opening day’s sprint with Team Sky’s Elia Viviani taking third, but Eisel is confident in the Sky line-up at the Middle Eastern race.

“We have enough horsepower we can beat Cav,” Eisel said during a video interview with Cyclingnews.

“We have so many guys with experience. Andy Fenn is a young guy but he has a lot of experience and Elia knows what to do. I think it’s just the mix of people that brings it together, and then the horse power of Geraint Thomas.”

Eisel is one of the most experienced and respected riders in the peloton with 14 seasons as a professional under his belt. Four race days into the new season, the Austrian is still enjoying it.

“I’m feeling good. It’s my 15th season as a pro, my form is good, I had a good winter and now we enjoy the sun in Dubai,” said Eisel. “I definitely feel old now. Every morning you feel it but, at the same time, I’m allowed to play with the young kids in a race. “

Watch the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel