Video: Tyler Farrar on Scheldeprijs and Garmin-Cervelo's Classics campaign

It's two wins in a row for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) will line-up at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday as the defending champion and one of the clear favourites for the win.

The American has had a strong Spring, finishing on the podium in both Dwars door Vlaanderen and Gent-Wevelgem, while also taking 11th in the Tour of Flanders.

Scheldeprijs, however, offers Garmin-Cervelo perhaps their best opportunity to win a race during the Belgian cobbled Classics with only Wednesday’s race and Paris-Roubaix left on the calendar.

“I won last year so I think I’m one of the favourites. I’m not the only favourite but I’ve done it before and I think I can do it again,” Farrar tells Cyclingnews in this exclusive video.

Garmin-Cervelo were heavily-billed as one of the strongest teams for this season's Classics, but a combination of poor legs, bad luck and simply better rides has left them floundering Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders.

“If you believed what you read in December we were going to win every single Classic all year which wasn’t realistic. We had hoped to have done better as a team so far of course, we’re riding to win and we’ve not won yet but it’s not over and for the cobbled Classics teams there are two more opportunities. I hope we can put it to right,” Farrar says.

“I’m having possibly the best spring I’ve ever had but everyone kind of looks done on our team’s performance this spring but what can you do, it’s not my place to make decisions on whether our team’s season is a success or failure.”

Farrar will be supported by a strong team at Scheldeprijs including Thor Hushovd, Heinrich Haussler and Andreas Klier.