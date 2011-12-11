Video: Trebon has Worlds in sight despite injury

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) was well off the leaders pace due to a pre-race knee injury (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

American Ryan Trebon has been out of the cyclo-cross action for four weeks after a pre-race crash in Louisville, but he still intends to compete in the US national and the world championships.

Trebon was warming up for the second day of the Exergy USGP Derby City Cup in Louisville when he crashed on his knee. In obvious pain, Trebon, wearing the series leader's jersey, finished out the race, but afterward when his knee was twice its normal size, it was clear that he had done some serious damage.

A torn quadriceps muscle and fascia left him with deep bruising down his leg, swelling and pain and even a month later he is still unable to run.

"I am feeling better now, I'm able to train, I just can't operate fully," Trebon said. "I have to sit out a couple of weeks and I'll be back and raring to go for nationals."

While he can't compete in 'cross races because of the running, he has been keeping up his fitness with long rides and some intensity. "I can ride as much as I want, as hard as I want, but I don't have the same mobility as before, so that's what's limiting my racing."

With four weeks to go before the national championships and seven weeks before the World Championships in Koksijde, Belgium, Trebon is still optimistic about the remainder of his season.

"I leave the day after nats and go to Europe and do the last two World Cups, the Worlds and hopefully a few races after that," he said.

"There are seven weeks before Koksijde so I'm not too worried. As long as I don't re-injure before that. It'd be nice to do some running training before that, but it is what it is."