Video: Tour de France time trial recon with Daniel Lloyd

Tour leader Bradley Wiggins in yellow with two stages remaining (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

When he unveiled the 2012 Tour de France route to the world late last year, race director Christian Prudhomme would have envisaged stage 19's 53.5km individual time trial from Bonneval to Chartres having a more decisive impact than it's likely to.

With Bradley Wiggins in a near unassailable position, the stage looks to be more about how much more time the TT specialist can put into his rivals.

In the video below, Daniel Lloyd of Team IG - Sigma Sport rides the penultimate stage Bonneval to Chartres.